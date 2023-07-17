GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — People in Great Bend are still cleaning up damage from the storm that rolled through the area Sunday night.

Softball-sized hail and wind topping 70 miles per hour left their mark, leaving tree limbs, broken glass, debris, and the roof of a church scattered all across town.

Many residents spent the day cleaning up the town.

“We watched our tent lift off, my umbrella went to the neighbors, and then something his patio door and shattered it into the house,” said Shirley Bartels.

“Couple of trees fell down, but that was on the cattle pasture, so we had to fix the fence,” said Carston Neeland.

Filled with trees, Bartels’ yard was unrecognizable.

“It was totally — couldn’t even see the backyard,” said Bartels.

Just a few doors down, the First Southern Baptist Church lost its roof.

“Drove it right past the church on our way home, and we just kind of got to see this,” said Tim Singleton, Pastor of First Southern Baptist Church.

“We’re kind of sad because, like, it’s like the only church we’ve ever known,” said Sakston Herrera. “It’s kind of sad to see it all destroyed.”

The congregation and many of the community spent their day cleaning out the church.

“Our church stepped up. Our church is the church. It’s the people. This is our building, and there have been the ones that have been cleaning and checking on people and hauling tree limbs for other church members and just in the community has been dropping by other churches have been coming by,” said Pastor Singleton.

The church’s sanctuary was covered in broken glass and scattered debris. Since then, the cleanup crew has removed the church’s pews and ripped up the carpet.

“I mean, it’s really not a surprise. We’re called to be servants, and our church serves, and they step up all the time. And so it’s not a shock. And, you know, we have a strength that doesn’t rest on a building,” said Pastor Singleton.

Churches and families throughout Great Bend are working to get the town looking back to normal

Pastor Singleton says they plan to have services in the annex behind the church, which wasn’t damaged. They were also supposed to start vacation bible school Monday, but now, they are trying to figure out some alternative options so they can still have Vacation Bible School.