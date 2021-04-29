Hail causes extensive damage to cars, businesses in portion of Oklahoma City metro area

NORMAN, Okla. (KSNW) — Residents and business owners in Norman, Oklahoma are getting a look at damage left behind by severe storms.

On Wednesday night, a hail storm moved across the Oklahoma City metro area and pelted communities with large hail, especially in Norman and Newcastle. In all, hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged.

Car dealerships in Norman were hit especially hard after hail shattered windshields and caused dents all over the new vehicles. In addition to that damage, the rain fell inside the cars, damaging the new interiors. There were no reports of any injuries.

