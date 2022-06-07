WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms are passing through Kansas and are bringing along with them hail.
The latest hail report from the KSN Strom Track 3 Weather Team:
11:31 p.m.
- Elkhart: Egg size hail
- 2 ESE Palisade – Hitchcock County: Trees have been uprooted/snapped. A roof has also blown off.
- 4 WSW Goodland: I-70 covered in quarter size hail
- Cedar Bluffs: Half dollar size hail
10:40 p.m.
- Elkhart: Egg size hail
10:31 p.m.
- Elkhart: Ping pong ball size hail
- 4 WSW Manter: Ping pong ball size hail
- 3 ENE Stratton: Golf ball size hail
- Jennings: Ping pong ball size hail
- Oberlin: Baseball size hail – Damage from broken windows in homes, cars, and around town
- Clayton: Quarter size hail
9:53 p.m.
- 4 WSW Manter – Stanton County: Ping pong ball size hail
9:49 p.m.
- Oberlin: Baseball size hail – Damage from broken windshields to broken windows
9:25 p.m.
- Oberlin: Tennis ball size hail – Damage to cars, siding due to hail, large tree limbs also downed
- Jennings: Golf ball size hail
- Herndon: Golf ball size hail
9:08 p.m.
- Herndon – Rawlins County: Quarter size hail
9:07 p.m.
- 4 N Oberlin: Golf ball size hail
9:02 p.m.
- Oberlin – Decatur County: Ping pong ball size hail – Damage to gutters and broke three windows in a home
8:53 p.m.
- Culbertson – Hitchcock County, NE: Tennis ball size hail
8:24 p.m.
- 11 NNW of Max, Dundy County: Golf ball size hail
8:17 p.m.
- 3 W Trenton: Golf ball size hail
8:16 p.m.
- Sharon Springs: Egg size hail, 2″ in diameter
7:48 p.m.
- 15 S of Kanorado in Wallace County: Golf ball size hail that lasted for 13 minutes
