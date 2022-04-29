WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received some reports of large hail early Friday from a severe storm that moved through northwest Sedgwick County.

Egg size hail fell in Andale. KSN viewer Pam Hawkins took these photos of the hail below. In addition, there were reports of penny-sized hail north of Derby.

Andale Hail (Courtesy: Pam Hawkins)

Andale Hail (Courtesy: Pam Hawkins)

On Thursday night, a storm in Phillips County produced penny to golf ball-sized hail. The storm also dumped several inches of rain. According to the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Department of Transportation was called out to remove the hail from U.S. 183.

Phillips County hail (Courtesy: Phillips County Sheriff’s Office)

The storm eventually moved into Osborne County where Sasha Schultze said hail larger than golf ball-sized fell. Schulze said there was some damage to vehicles in Osborne from the storm.

Osborne hail (Courtesy: Sasha Schultze)

Osborne hail (Courtesy: Sasha Schultze)

Osborne hail (Courtesy: Sasha Schultze)

KSN Storm Track 3 continues to follow the potential for severe storms late Friday.