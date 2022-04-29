WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received some reports of large hail early Friday from a severe storm that moved through northwest Sedgwick County.
Egg size hail fell in Andale. KSN viewer Pam Hawkins took these photos of the hail below. In addition, there were reports of penny-sized hail north of Derby.
On Thursday night, a storm in Phillips County produced penny to golf ball-sized hail. The storm also dumped several inches of rain. According to the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Department of Transportation was called out to remove the hail from U.S. 183.
The storm eventually moved into Osborne County where Sasha Schultze said hail larger than golf ball-sized fell. Schulze said there was some damage to vehicles in Osborne from the storm.
KSN Storm Track 3 continues to follow the potential for severe storms late Friday. Click here to see the latest forecast.
TRACKING THE WINTER STORM
- Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
- Wichita Metro
- South-Central Kansas
- Kansas
- Regional
- North-Central Kansas
- Southwest Kansas
- Northwest Kansas
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
LIVE ONLINE STREAMING (When we are on TV, we’re online and on the KSN News app too)
- SkyView Downtown Wichita
- SkyView WSU Campus
- SkyView Dodge City
- SkyView Garden City
- SkyView Hays
- SkyView Hutchinson
- SkyView Great Bend
- SkyView Colby
- SkyView Pratt
SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS (Permission given for use on KSN with this link)
FREE APPS
KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP