WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Harvey County Emergency Management reported numbers from Saturday’s snowstorm, which dumped 12.7 inches of snow in Hesston.

Harvey County Communications received 402 calls, of which 126 were for 911 (this is twice as many calls as the previous week).

During the event, 40 crashes were reported. Of those, six involved injuries, while 34 were non-injury crashes. Seventy-eight vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Five weather-related falls were also reported.

Harvey County said 341 lane miles were cleared by road and bridge crews. It did not include city roads or state highways.

“Thank you to our local first responders and road crews for their work over a busy travel weekend. Quieter weather conditions are anticipated over the next few days, but expect to still find some potentially hazardous conditions on roads and sidewalks as the snow melts. Please take precautions to be safe if you’re out and about,” said Harvey County Emergency Management on Facebook.

Towing companies spent much of Sunday bringing vehicles out of ditches and were back at it again on Monday.

With parts of Harvey County receiving more than of foot of snow, one tow driver expects to work well past dark on Monday.

“Until the phone stops ringing, I’m guessing probably about 7-8 o’clock tonight,” said Dennis DeMille, owner of Skeeter’s Towing.

Most of the cars he saw could be driving, but some were damaged.

“The next one I’m picking up, I gotta winch it out of a field and load it and take it to a repair shop because they’re thinking they did some damage to it,” said DeMille.