WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s National Weather Service Office on Wednesday recorded an oppressive heat index of 113 degrees. It happened between 6 and 7 p.m.

The NWS said it was Eisenhower Airport’s highest recorded heat index since 2013. A heat advisory was in effect across the area.

If you are outside in the heat, reschedule strenuous to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water.

Heat-related illnesses (Courtesy: CDC)

Also, it is good to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.