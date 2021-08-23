Heat wave brings scorching temperatures to a dozen states

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heat Wave (AP Photo)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Cooling centers have opened in Mississippi’s capital city as a heat wave scorches temperatures in several states in the South and Midwest.

The National Weather Service says heat advisories Monday cover parts of 10 states, including Kansas, Missouri and Illinois in the Midwest.

In the South, parts of Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi were under heat advisories, as were slivers of Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Forecasters said that in parts of Mississippi, the heat index could reach 115 degrees. The heat index is generally what the temperature will feel like to people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories