WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Despite some power outages in the Wichita area on Tuesday, power companies say there remains enough power to keep up with very high demand.

“So they set a peak for demand yesterday for the southwest power pool,” said Gina Penzig, a spokesperson with Evergy. “They expect to set another one for today.”

Penzig explains the Southwest Power Pool is moving power around right now to keep up with demand.

“Now there’s good news and the expectation that this heat dome is going to move to the east. I know that in Kansas, it doesn’t sound like we are going to get heat relief for the next couple of days, but it will start to move over from the Southwest Power Pool, generally,” said Penzig. “So we’re expecting some of those load requirements that use expectations as a region to start to diminish a little bit as the week goes on.”

While Penzig says the Southwest Power Pool has not asked customers to cut back, there are some power companies in Kansas that asking for just that.

“It’s always important to conserve power when we are having these record-setting highs because you just never know how much energy people are going to demand,” said Sarah Madden with Butler Rural Electric Cooperative.

Madden says they are always looking ahead to what power use will be in extreme weather. But they are offering advice to help cut your electric use and, ultimately, your electric bill.

“One of the things that Butler recommends is that you increase your thermostat three to five degrees. Close vents and doors in rooms that you are not using,” said Madden. “Wait until 7 p.m. to run your dishwasher.”

While some cooperatives are asking customers to voluntarily cut back or conserve, many continue to watch the forecast to see how much stress the electric grid will see the rest of the week.

“So in a few days, we may be exporting and helping our neighbors out as this heat moves into their area,” said Penzig.