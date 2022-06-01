WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Heavy rain late Tuesday night led to flash flooding in Butler, Kingman and Sedgwick County.

Numerous cars were caught in flooding in Wichita which caused them to stall out. Wichita police warned drivers at the time to stay home and not drive. The department said it was overwhelmed with calls.

Flooding near intersection of Mosley and Murdock (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department Officer Paul Cruz)

Early Wednesday, emergency management warned drivers to keep a lookout for abandoned cars left on city streets after the flooding. Many streets have since reopened.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management says it only takes 18 to 24 inches of moving water for cars to float. Trucks and SUVs are not much better with only 6-12 more inches of clearance.

Each year, more deaths occur due to flash flooding than from any other severe weather-related hazard according to the National Weather Service. Most flash floods are caused by slow-moving thunderstorms or thunderstorms that move over the same area one right after the other.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center is tracking more rounds of rain for Wednesday. If you are driving and come across water follow these rules below.

SAFETY RULES

Do not drive through flooded areas especially at night when it is harder to gauge water depth. Consider the possibility that the roadway may have collapsed due to erosion. (You won’t be able to tell, if the road is covered by water. You also might drive into a washout.)

If your vehicle stalls due to water, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rapidly rising water may sweep the vehicle and its occupants away.

Be familiar with the surrounding land features and be prepared to head for higher ground if necessary.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and local radio and television for the latest statements, watches, and warnings concerning heavy rain and flash flooding.

Turn Around Don’t Drown

Here was the list of street flooding reported by Sedgwick County Emergency Management on Tuesday night.

Entry Date: 11:57:50

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM Planner

Description:

Roadways closed due to flooding….13th and Market… 800 S Hillside…. Meridian and Maple….Central and Oliver…. 47th S and Woodlawn….5001 E Elm St…

Entry Date: 11:32:26

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM Planner

Description:

Roadways closed due to flooding…..800 S Hillside Ave….600 N Mathewson…. S Bluff Ave and Mount Vernon….S Glenn Ave and Walker Ave…..300 W 31st Street South…

Entry Date: 11:22:21

Agency: Wichita PW&U

Unit ID: WPW&U-Bjorge

Description:

City of Wichita Public Works & Utilities has temporarily closed the following roadways, due to high-water: ***Harry from Seneca to McLean*** ## Barricades will be removed once the water recedes. ## PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH WATER COVERED ROADWAYS! Remember: Turn around, don’t drown!

Entry Date: 11:08:15

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM Planner

Description:

Roadways closed due to flooding….. Gold and Benway…… Mccormick and Vine….700 N Gilda…. Reed and Mt Vernon…..1200 W 47th S….. 27th S and Glenn….2900 W Maple…..2020 N Nelson Dr in Derby….

Entry Date: 10:58:14

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM Planner

Description:

Roadways closed due to flooding…. Broadway and Patterson….27th S and Meridian….8400 E 13th St….. 13th and River Blvd…..Pawnee and Hydraulic….13th and Zoo….Hydraulic and Murdock….

Entry Date: 10:51:51

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM Planner

Description:

Roadways closed due to flooding…… 119th W and 47th S…. Meridian and Esthner….4100 E Ross Parkway….. Harry and Oliver…. Murdock and Washington…..800 W Harry…

Entry Date: 10:40:02

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM Planner

Description:

Roadways closed due to flooding…. Bleckley and 1st St…. 1200 S Fabrique….Pawnee and K42…..George Washington Dr and Menlo… 31st S and Greenwich…. MacArthur and Oliver…. 47th S and Greenwood…West and Elm…. James and Lakeview in Derby…. 13th and Payne….. 8300 Levitt Dr…..

Entry Date: 10:27:59

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM Planner

Description:

Roadways closed due to flooding…. 27th S and Glenn….2100 S Palisade….13th and Rock….Oliver and Macarthur….. 2600 E Sennett….321 W Market in Derby….K96 and Hydraulic Eastbound Lanes….13th and Fairview….47th N and Oliver….. 940 S Breckenridge Ct….

Entry Date: 10:17:00

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM Planner

Description:

Roadways closed due to flooding. Harry and Topeka….Murdock and Ohio….Wicker and Levitt…Pawnee and Broadway… 1700 E Walnut grove in Derby…E 21st and N Minnesota….13th and Payne….

Entry Date: 10:10:11

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM Planner

Description:

Roadways closed due to flooding I235 and Central…. Volutsia and Lincoln… Riverview Park……13th and Maize….31st S and Glenn…. Hydraulic and El Monte… Palisade and Clark….

Entry Date: 10:01:08

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM OPS

Description:

Kellogg & Hillside, vehs stalled in high water

Entry Date: 10:00:13

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM Planner

Description:

Roadways closed due to flooding: 31st St N and Broadway — 800 S. Hillside— 31st S and Seneca— Lincoln and Washington — Pawnee and Broadway— Harry and Rock— Wassall and Hydraulic— 31st S and Meridian — 13th and Gow.–

Entry Date: 09:52:06

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM OPS

Description:

Blake and Pallisade, cars stalled in high water.

Entry Date: 09:50:12

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM OPS

Description:

West St from Central to 13th impassible due to high water.

Entry Date: 09:48:04

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM OPS

Description:

Westbound lanes of 29th N at Tyler underwater.

Entry Date: 09:43:31

Agency: 911

Unit ID: SCEM OPS

Description:

Tyler & University under water, vehicles stalled out.