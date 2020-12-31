Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Denise Dutton walks in the snow while shopping on Brookside Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A winter storm moving across parts of Texas and Oklahoma could dump up to 18 inches of snow in places before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says 12 to 18 inches of snow in southwestern Texas is possible by Thursday.  

Some snow is also expected in northwest Arkansas and Kansas.

Forecasts say the storm then will move eastward, creating a threat of tornadoes across Louisiana and southern Mississippi on New Year’s Eve as the colder temperatures are met with moisture and warmer air.

The storm produced what forecaster Jeremy Grams said was likely a brief tornado in Corsicana, Texas, on Wednesday.

This image posted on social media by the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management in Texas shows an area where authorities said a possible tornado caused damage, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Corsicana, Texas. (Eric R. Meyers/Navarro County Office of Emergency Management via AP)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories