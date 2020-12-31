Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

Denise Dutton walks in the snow while shopping on Brookside Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A winter storm moving across parts of Texas and Oklahoma could dump up to 18 inches of snow in places before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says 12 to 18 inches of snow in southwestern Texas is possible by Thursday.

Some snow is also expected in northwest Arkansas and Kansas.

Forecasts say the storm then will move eastward, creating a threat of tornadoes across Louisiana and southern Mississippi on New Year’s Eve as the colder temperatures are met with moisture and warmer air.

The storm produced what forecaster Jeremy Grams said was likely a brief tornado in Corsicana, Texas, on Wednesday.