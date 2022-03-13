HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – For some the Hesston/Burrton tornado seems like it wasn’t 32 years ago. The memories are still fresh on their minds.

“When we found damage around Burrton from first responders, that’s when it hit me. This could get worse,” said Ron Hoffman.

Hoffman, who is retired, was a 911 director in Harvey County the day the F-5 tornado hit.

“It brings back memories. But good memories, too,” said Hoffman. “The response and professionalism of everyone involved is what I remember. The agencies that responded. The volunteers that came in after.”

Another memory is the loss of life. Two died, including a 6-year-old boy.

“People took it serious, and unfortunately, we did lose one child in the Burrton area.” said Hoffman. “The family did everything correct. They went into the basement and went under the stairs.”

First responders and storm spotters recall the strength of the tornado that had wind speeds of up to 275 miles an hour.

“It was just so strong. We are very fortunate, with all the damages, that more people were not hurt,” said Hesston Fire and EMS Chief Russ Buller. “We were about two blocks away when it hit the city. It was very impactful. With our fantastic mutual aid partners, we were able to jump on things and take care of the injured and complete the search and rescue.”

Buller says good early warning saved lives.

He also says the community came together quickly to respond.

“The response is what I remember. Not just from first responders either,” said Buller. “Honestly we had a lot of fair warning. It was an unusual event where we heard about it and started preparing early.”

“Hesston came back better and stronger,” said Hoffman. “People helped one another immediately.”