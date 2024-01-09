WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several slide-offs and wrecks have been reported around the Wichita area as streets and highways are snow-packed and icy.

Northbound Interstate 135 is closed at Hydraulic in south Wichita because of a semi-trailer blocking all the lanes. The closure started around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A semi blocks the northbound lanes of I-135, Jan. 9, 2024. (Courtesy KanDrive.gov)

Eastbound Kellogg, U.S. 54, has been closed at Hoover in west Wichita since about 9:15 because a semi-trailer is blocking all the lanes.

A semi blocks eastbound traffic on Kellogg near Hoover, Jan. 9, 2024. (Courtesy KanDrive.gov)

A semi-truck slid off at I-235 and Meridian on Jan 9, 2024. (Courtesy: KanDrive.org)

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed numerous highways due to the storm in southwest, northwest and north central Kansas. I-70 remains closed west of Salina. So do several highways.

