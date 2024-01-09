WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several slide-offs and wrecks have been reported around the Wichita area as streets and highways are snow-packed and icy.
Northbound Interstate 135 is closed at Hydraulic in south Wichita because of a semi-trailer blocking all the lanes. The closure started around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Eastbound Kellogg, U.S. 54, has been closed at Hoover in west Wichita since about 9:15 because a semi-trailer is blocking all the lanes.
The Kansas Department of Transportation closed numerous highways due to the storm in southwest, northwest and north central Kansas. I-70 remains closed west of Salina. So do several highways.
For the latest on road conditions, click here.
TRACKING WINTER WEATHER
- Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
- Wichita Metro
- South-Central Kansas
- Kansas
- Regional
- North-Central Kansas
- Southwest Kansas
- Northwest Kansas
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
- SkyView Downtown Wichita
- SkyView WSU Campus
- Skyview Northeast Wichita
- SkyView Garden City
- SkyView Hays
- SkyView Hutchinson
- SkyView Great Bend
- SkyView Colby
- SkyView Pratt
FREE APPS
KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP