WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several slide-offs and wrecks have been reported around the Wichita area as streets and highways are snow-packed and icy.

Northbound Interstate 135 is closed at Hydraulic in south Wichita because of a semi-trailer blocking all the lanes. The closure started around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A semi blocks the northbound lanes of I-135, Jan. 9, 2024. (Courtesy KanDrive.gov)

Eastbound Kellogg, U.S. 54, has been closed at Hoover in west Wichita since about 9:15 because a semi-trailer is blocking all the lanes.

A semi blocks eastbound traffic on Kellogg near Hoover, Jan. 9, 2024. (Courtesy KanDrive.gov)
Truck slides off at I-235 and Meridian on Jan 9, 2024. (Courtesy: KanDrive.org)
A semi-truck slid off at I-235 and Meridian on Jan 9, 2024. (Courtesy: KanDrive.org)

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed numerous highways due to the storm in southwest, northwest and north central Kansas. I-70 remains closed west of Salina. So do several highways.

For the latest on road conditions, click here.

TRACKING WINTER WEATHER

RADARS

CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES

WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES

SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS 

FREE APPS

KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP

KSN NEWS APP

SOCIAL MEDIA

KSN STORM TRACK 3 TWITTER

KSN NEWS TWITTER

KSN NEWS FACEBOOK