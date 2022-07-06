HILL CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Hill City officially hit 110 degrees on Tuesday.

According to KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Warren Sears, the temperature was shared among three other cities in the United States: Death Valley, California, Rio Grande Village, Texas, and Stovepipe Wells, California.

The heat will stay around for the next several days in Kansas. The Storm Track 3 Forecast says temperatures in northwest Kansas will be closer to average. However, temperatures further east will be at the century mark, with excessive heat warnings and advisories in place.

