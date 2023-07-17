GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Before hiring someone to make repairs after Sunday’s wind and hail damage, the City of Great Bend wants residents to check if contractors are licensed.

Tree trimming

If you need a tree trimmer, Great Bend keeps a current list of approved tree trimmers. Click here for the list. The City expects more companies will want to be added to the list. Check for updates by clicking here.

The City says it will expedite the process for tree trimmers to get licensed, but companies still need to fill out the application and pay the fee before doing any work in Great Bend. Companies can go to City Hall, 1209 Williams, to get the form and pay the fee, or they can email sschafer@greatbendks.net and get an electronic copy of the application. There are different types of licenses ranging in price from $75 to $120.

The City can approve a tree trimmer to begin work immediately, but they will not be officially licensed until after the Aug. 7 City Council meeting.

Roofing, siding, windows

Companies that offer roofing, siding, window replacement, and other home repairs must be licensed for door-to-door advertising.

Click here for Great Bend’s list of companies currently allowed to advertise door-to-door. Again, the City is expediting the process, so look for updates to the list by clicking here.

Companies that want to leave advertising information on doors must apply and pay a fee before doing any door-to-door advertising. Send an email to sschafer@greatbendks.net to get an electronic copy of the application. You can also go to City Hall, 1209 Williams, fill out the form and pay the $50 fee.

The City will approve a company that completes those steps to begin advertising immediately. But the official licensing will happen at the Aug. 7 City Council meeting.

Anyone with questions should call City Hall at 620-793-4111.