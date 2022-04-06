Fire burned grass near the El Dorado airport, April 6, 2022. (KSN Photo)

4 p.m. update: Butler County dispatchers say that all the fires in the county are under control at this time. Firefighters are just doing some mop-up in areas. No homes were damaged.

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews in Butler County have asked people to evacuate from a few homes near 30th and Turkey Creek Road due to a grass fire. The fire is southeast of El Dorado, near the airport.

Butler County dispatchers tell KSN that the fire is contained. Firefighters have been racing to put out grass fires as quickly as possible because of the high fire danger Wednesday.

The KSN Storm Track 3 team captured an image of the smoke plume on the Storm Tracker Radar. Meteorologist Erika Paige said the wind is carrying most of the plume to the southeast.

Fire Weather Warnings are in place for the entire KSN viewing area into this evening. The wind is not only causing problems for firefighters, it is also creating dust storms that reduce visibility.

KSN has a crew in Butler County. We will update this story as more information becomes available.