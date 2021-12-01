Hot and Dry: If the trend continues, it could impact winter wheat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–The calendar says it’s December, but it feels more like September with temperatures soaring into the seventies. On top of that, Kansas hasn’t seen rain in quite some time. That combination now concerns Kansas farmers.

Normally, the planting time for winter wheat is Late September through Early November, but K-State Extension Agriculture Agent, Jeff Seiler, said many farmers are a bit delayed this season compared to years past.

“We were a little wet, so some of the Fall Harvest got delayed, which delays the wheat planting,” said Seiler.

The rain during the fall harvest forced many farmers to plant when the soil was still wet. The challenge with this, the soil dried out too quickly because conditions have been hotter than normal.

This meant the crop couldn’t come through the soil and it left many farmers replanting their seed in some spots.

“We had some fields even going in the last couple of weeks in November,” said Seiler.

It’s not just in Sedgwick County. The west side of the state is seeing drier conditions.

“It’s interesting, we’re already to the first part of December and irrigation systems are still running,” said KSN Ag Analyst, John Jenkinson.

It has created a rocky start for wheat farmers and brings concern for what’s to come.

“If we were to get below normal temperatures, it’d be very cold, and we have the drought continuing on top of that, that’s double jeopardy against this wheat crop because it just doesn’t have a good enough root system,” said Jenkinson.

“If that’s the case we could be more susceptible to winter kill and that would be you know, in January sometime most likely,” said Seiler.

If the trend continues, the typical winds in February could erode the soil and it also could create problems for the summer fallow fields that hold next year’s crop because it will lack the moisture it needs.

The hope is that some rain comes soon.

“Many farmers are going to take the chances and do what they can to baby this crop along,” said Jenkinson.