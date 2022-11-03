WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita says it will have crews on standby starting at 8 p.m. Thursday to respond to the potential of localized flooding.

With a chance of rain in our forecast, the City is concerned that storm drains could overflow.

Megan Lovely, City communications manager, said staff would be monitoring storm drains overnight because of how many leaves are already on the streets and how many more will be coming down during wind and rain.

“We just want to make sure that any of those issues minimize flooding,” she said.

Lovely said that you can report problem areas on the City’s website by clicking here: access.wichita.gov.

