WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The same storm that brought tornadoes and damaging wind to some areas of Kansas on Sunday brought much-needed rain, too.

Here are the rainfall totals received by the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center.

  • Two miles south of Bel Aire – Sedgwick County – 1.53 inches
  • Three miles north-northwest of Potwin – Butler County – 1.4 inches
  • Bel Aire – Sedgwick County – 1.35 inches
  • Clearwater – Sedgwick County – 1.3 inches
  • One mile northeast of Wichita – Sedgwick County – 1.3 inches
  • Three miles northwest of McConnell Air Force Base- Sedgwick County – 1.3 inches
  • Three miles north-northwest of Strong City – Chase County – 1.25 inches
  • Four miles east of Rose Hill – Butler County – 1.19 inches
  • One mile west-southwest of Bel Aire – Sedgwick County – 1.16 inches
  • Three miles north-northeast of east Wichita – Sedgwick County – 1.15 inches
  • Seven miles west-northwest of Belle Plaine – Sumner County – 1.11 inches
  • One mile south of Burns – Butler County – 1.1 inches
  • Cottonwood Falls – Chase County – 1.1 inches
  • Two miles west-northwest of Hutchinson – Reno County – 1.1 inches
  • Three miles south of Valley Center – Sedgwick County – 1.08 inches
  • Garden Plain – Sedgwick County – 1.06 inches
  • One mile south of El Dorado – Butler County – 1.04 inches
  • Four miles southwest of Derby – Sedgwick County – 1.04 inches
  • Two miles west of Towanda – Butler County – 1.02 inches
  • Two miles southeast of downtown Wichita – 1 inch
  • Three miles west of Oaklawn – Sedgwick County – 1 inch
  • Six miles west-northwest of Whitewater – Harvey County – 0.99 inch
  • Five miles north-northeast of Norwich – Kingman County – 0.95 inch
  • One mile east of Iola – Allen County – 0.99 inch
  • Three miles northeast of Winfield – Cowley County – 0.9 inch
  • Three miles north-northeast of Durham – Marion County – 0.89 inch
  • Two miles southeast of Wichita – Sedgwick County – 0.83 inch
  • One mile east-northeast of Eureka – Greenwood County – 0.83 inch
  • Conway Springs – Sumner County – 0.7 inch
  • Richfield – Morton County – 0.19 inch
  • Ten miles northwest of Moscow – Stevens County – 0.02 inch
  • Grant – Grant County – 0.53 inch
  • Lakin – Kearny County – 0.41 inch
  • Garden City – Finney County – 0.52 inch
  • Colby – Thomas County -0.23 inch
  • Hill City – Graham County – 0.33 inch
  • One mile southwest of Phillipsburg – Phillips County – 0.54 inch
  • WaKeeney – Trego Couty – 0.21 inch
  • Ness City – Ness County – 0.37 inch
  • Lake City – Barber County – 0.45 inch
  • One mile northwest of St. John – Stafford County – 0.58 inch
  • One mile south of McPherson – McPherson County – 0.68 inch
  • Flickner Tech Farm – McPherson County – 0.5 inch
  • Gypsum – Saline County – 0.65 inch
  • Butler – Butler County – 1.01 inch
  • Three miles southeast of Haysville – Sedgwick County – 1.03 inch
  • Viola – Sumner County – 0.65 inch
  • 19 miles northwest of Howard – Elk County – 0.59 inch
  • One mile southeast of Elmdale – Chase County – 0.91 inch
  • Rock Springs – Dickinson County – 0.56 inch