WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The same storm that brought tornadoes and damaging wind to some areas of Kansas on Sunday brought much-needed rain, too.
Here are the rainfall totals received by the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center.
- Two miles south of Bel Aire – Sedgwick County – 1.53 inches
- Three miles north-northwest of Potwin – Butler County – 1.4 inches
- Bel Aire – Sedgwick County – 1.35 inches
- Clearwater – Sedgwick County – 1.3 inches
- One mile northeast of Wichita – Sedgwick County – 1.3 inches
- Three miles northwest of McConnell Air Force Base- Sedgwick County – 1.3 inches
- Three miles north-northwest of Strong City – Chase County – 1.25 inches
- Four miles east of Rose Hill – Butler County – 1.19 inches
- One mile west-southwest of Bel Aire – Sedgwick County – 1.16 inches
- Three miles north-northeast of east Wichita – Sedgwick County – 1.15 inches
- Seven miles west-northwest of Belle Plaine – Sumner County – 1.11 inches
- One mile south of Burns – Butler County – 1.1 inches
- Cottonwood Falls – Chase County – 1.1 inches
- Two miles west-northwest of Hutchinson – Reno County – 1.1 inches
- Three miles south of Valley Center – Sedgwick County – 1.08 inches
- Garden Plain – Sedgwick County – 1.06 inches
- One mile south of El Dorado – Butler County – 1.04 inches
- Four miles southwest of Derby – Sedgwick County – 1.04 inches
- Two miles west of Towanda – Butler County – 1.02 inches
- Two miles southeast of downtown Wichita – 1 inch
- Three miles west of Oaklawn – Sedgwick County – 1 inch
- Six miles west-northwest of Whitewater – Harvey County – 0.99 inch
- Five miles north-northeast of Norwich – Kingman County – 0.95 inch
- One mile east of Iola – Allen County – 0.99 inch
- Three miles northeast of Winfield – Cowley County – 0.9 inch
- Three miles north-northeast of Durham – Marion County – 0.89 inch
- Two miles southeast of Wichita – Sedgwick County – 0.83 inch
- One mile east-northeast of Eureka – Greenwood County – 0.83 inch
- Conway Springs – Sumner County – 0.7 inch
- Richfield – Morton County – 0.19 inch
- Ten miles northwest of Moscow – Stevens County – 0.02 inch
- Grant – Grant County – 0.53 inch
- Lakin – Kearny County – 0.41 inch
- Garden City – Finney County – 0.52 inch
- Colby – Thomas County -0.23 inch
- Hill City – Graham County – 0.33 inch
- One mile southwest of Phillipsburg – Phillips County – 0.54 inch
- WaKeeney – Trego Couty – 0.21 inch
- Ness City – Ness County – 0.37 inch
- Lake City – Barber County – 0.45 inch
- One mile northwest of St. John – Stafford County – 0.58 inch
- One mile south of McPherson – McPherson County – 0.68 inch
- Flickner Tech Farm – McPherson County – 0.5 inch
- Gypsum – Saline County – 0.65 inch
- Butler – Butler County – 1.01 inch
- Three miles southeast of Haysville – Sedgwick County – 1.03 inch
- Viola – Sumner County – 0.65 inch
- 19 miles northwest of Howard – Elk County – 0.59 inch
- One mile southeast of Elmdale – Chase County – 0.91 inch
- Rock Springs – Dickinson County – 0.56 inch