WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is getting much-needed rain Friday. Some of the rainfall totals are slow to come in, possibly because the rain is still falling in many areas.
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking the rain and rainfall totals. This is what they have so far:
Report at 11:30 a.m.
Wichita – 1.19 inches
Reports as of 10 a.m. Friday
- Four miles north of Geneseo, Ellsworth County – 1.77 inches
- Four miles east-southeast of Bridgeport, Saline County – 1.65 inches
- Six miles west-northwest of Salina, Saline County – 1.45 inches
- Three miles south of Bridgeport, McPherson County – 1.41 inches
- Beverly, Lincoln County – 1.28 inches
- One mile west-northwest of Nickerson, Reno County – 1.25 inches
