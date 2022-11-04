Rain puddles in the street near 8th and Main in Wichita on Nov. 4, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is getting much-needed rain Friday. Some of the rainfall totals are slow to come in, possibly because the rain is still falling in many areas.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking the rain and rainfall totals. This is what they have so far:

Report at 11:30 a.m.

Wichita – 1.19 inches

Reports as of 10 a.m. Friday

Four miles north of Geneseo, Ellsworth County – 1.77 inches

Four miles east-southeast of Bridgeport, Saline County – 1.65 inches

Six miles west-northwest of Salina, Saline County – 1.45 inches

Three miles south of Bridgeport, McPherson County – 1.41 inches

Beverly, Lincoln County – 1.28 inches

One mile west-northwest of Nickerson, Reno County – 1.25 inches