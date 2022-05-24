WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some areas of Kansas face the possibility of flooding with the rain that is moving slowly across the state. It started Monday and is expected to continue into Wednesday.

The KSN Storm Track 3 team said some rainfall amounts are already fairly large. We will update the numbers throughout the storm.

In Wichita, city crews were busy Tuesday cleaning out storm drains to prevent street flooding.

Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.

Three miles west-northwest of Viola – 3.71 inches

Five miles south-southeast of Goddard – 2.9 inches

Chautauqua – 1.91 inches

Two miles north of Andover – 1.89 inches

Eight miles south-southwest of Mayfield – 1.77 inches

Four miles south of Maize – 4.41 inches

Three miles south of Goddard – 3.34 inches

One mile south of Zenda – 2.4 inches

One mile east of Wichita – 2.33 inches

Kingman – 1.97 inches

Two miles west of Towanda – 1.86 inches

Three miles north of Augusta – 1.74 inches

Two miles west-northwest of Hutchinson – 1.6 inches

Three miles south of Peru – 1.57 inches

One mile south-southeast of Sedan – 1.55 inches

Halstead – 1.28 inches

Two miles west-northwest of Chase – 1.25 inches

One mile northwest of Arkansas City – 1.2 inches

Five miles southwest of Inman – 1.13 inches

Longton – .97 of an inch

Five miles south-southeast of Goessel – .96 of an inch

Six miles north of Eureka – .93 of an inch

Tuesday, 9 a.m.

Anthony – 4.50 inches

Three miles north-northwest of Conway Springs – 3.47 inches

Five miles southwest of Haysville – 2.70 inches

Clearwater – 2.94 inches

Three miles north-northwest of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport – 2.35 inches

Five miles north-northeast of Norwich – 3.06 inches

Tuesday, 6:55 a.m.

Anthony – 3.20 inches

TRACKING THE RAIN

RADARS

CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES

LIVE ONLINE STREAMING (When we are on TV, we’re online and on the KSN News app too)

WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES

SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS (Permission given for use on KSN with this link)

FREE APPS

KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP

KSN NEWS APP

SOCIAL MEDIA

KSN STORM TRACK 3 TWITTER

KSN NEWS TWITTER

KSN NEWS FACEBOOK