WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some areas of Kansas face the possibility of flooding with the rain that is moving slowly across the state. It started Monday and is expected to continue into Wednesday.
The KSN Storm Track 3 team said some rainfall amounts are already fairly large. We will update the numbers throughout the storm.
In Wichita, city crews were busy Tuesday cleaning out storm drains to prevent street flooding.
Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.
- Three miles west-northwest of Viola – 3.71 inches
- Five miles south-southeast of Goddard – 2.9 inches
- Chautauqua – 1.91 inches
- Two miles north of Andover – 1.89 inches
- Eight miles south-southwest of Mayfield – 1.77 inches
- Four miles south of Maize – 4.41 inches
- Three miles south of Goddard – 3.34 inches
- One mile south of Zenda – 2.4 inches
- One mile east of Wichita – 2.33 inches
- Kingman – 1.97 inches
- Two miles west of Towanda – 1.86 inches
- Three miles north of Augusta – 1.74 inches
- Two miles west-northwest of Hutchinson – 1.6 inches
- Three miles south of Peru – 1.57 inches
- One mile south-southeast of Sedan – 1.55 inches
- Halstead – 1.28 inches
- Two miles west-northwest of Chase – 1.25 inches
- One mile northwest of Arkansas City – 1.2 inches
- Five miles southwest of Inman – 1.13 inches
- Longton – .97 of an inch
- Five miles south-southeast of Goessel – .96 of an inch
- Six miles north of Eureka – .93 of an inch
Tuesday, 9 a.m.
- Anthony – 4.50 inches
- Three miles north-northwest of Conway Springs – 3.47 inches
- Five miles southwest of Haysville – 2.70 inches
- Clearwater – 2.94 inches
- Three miles north-northwest of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport – 2.35 inches
- Five miles north-northeast of Norwich – 3.06 inches
Tuesday, 6:55 a.m.
- Anthony – 3.20 inches
TRACKING THE RAIN
- Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
- Wichita Metro
- South-Central Kansas
- Kansas
- Regional
- North-Central Kansas
- Southwest Kansas
- Northwest Kansas
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
LIVE ONLINE STREAMING (When we are on TV, we’re online and on the KSN News app too)
- SkyView Downtown Wichita
- SkyView WSU Campus
- SkyView Dodge City
- SkyView Garden City
- SkyView Hays
- SkyView Hutchinson
- SkyView Great Bend
- SkyView Colby
- SkyView Pratt
SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS (Permission given for use on KSN with this link)
FREE APPS
KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP