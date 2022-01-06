How much snow fell in Kansas so far

(WFFF/WVNY) -- New Hampshire prosecutors say they have evidence that the father of a 7-year-old girl missing for more than two years showed a pattern of abuse while she was in his custody, allegedly telling his brother, "I bashed her around this house."

Manchester Police said Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested on New Year's Eve while sleeping in a car after he gave contradictory statements about the whereabouts of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since late October 2019.