How much snow fell in Kansas so far

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How much snow fell in Kansas after Wednesday and Thursday’s storm system? Here is a look at what some are reporting.

  • Salina – 1 inch
  • Great Bend – 1.5 inches
  • Ellsworth – 2 inches
  • Lyons – 2 inches
  • McPherson – 1 inch
  • Lincoln – 2 inches
  • Hutchinson – 2.5 inches
  • Newton – 2 inches
  • Marion – 3 inches
  • Oakley – 2 inches
  • Emporia – 2.5 inches
  • Salina – 2 inches
  • McPherson – 2 inches
  • Sylvan Grove – 3.8 inches
  • Goodland – 0.5 to 1 inch
  • Sharon Springs – 2 inches
  • Atwood – 3 inches
  • Norton – 6 inches
  • Hill City – 2 inches
  • Lindsborg – 2.3 inches
  • Chapman – 2 inches
  • Oberlin – 5.5 inches
  • Cottonwood Falls – 2.5 inches
  • Whitewater – 3 inches
  • Burns – 1.5 inch

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories