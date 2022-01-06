How much snow fell in Kansas so far

How much snow fell in Kansas after Wednesday and Thursday’s storm system? Here is a look at what some are reporting.
- Great Bend – 1.5 inches
- Ellsworth – 2 inches
- Lyons – 2 inches
- Lincoln – 2 inches
- Hutchinson – 2.5 inches
- Newton – 2 inches
- Marion – 3 inches
- Oakley – 2 inches
- Emporia – 2.5 inches
- Salina – 2 inches
- McPherson – 2 inches
- Sylvan Grove – 3.8 inches
- Goodland – 0.5 to 1 inch
- Sharon Springs – 2 inches
- Atwood – 3 inches
- Norton – 6 inches
- Hill City – 2 inches
- Lindsborg – 2.3 inches
- Chapman – 2 inches
- Oberlin – 5.5 inches
- Cottonwood Falls – 2.5 inches
- Whitewater – 3 inches
- Burns – 1.5 inch