WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another winter storm is preparing to roll through the state of Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
Thursday morning
- 4 E Smolan – 3″
- 1 NNE Goodland – 7″
- Catherine – 5″
- 5 SSW Ash Grove – 9.5″
- 3 ENE Dodge City – 0.9″
- Salina – 2.5″
- Lindsborg – 2.5″
- McPherson – 1″
- Lyons – 1″
- Marion – 1″
- Oakley – 10″
- Hays – 6″
- Scott City – 3″
- Wakeeney – 5.5″
Wednesday 10 p.m.
- Trenton – 2″
- St. Francis – 2″
- McCook – 3.5″
- Goodland – 2.4″
- Stratton – 4″
- Oberlin – 3″
- Norton – 2″
- Hoxie – 1″
