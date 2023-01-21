WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow and rain have been across most of north-central Kansas overnight, making for slippery travel across the state.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are posted for Saturday into the evening. Here is how much snow has fallen in Kansas.

Snowfall reports as of 6:55 p.m.

Ness County – 7″

Trego County – 7.5″

Pawnee County – 4″

Kearny County – 5″

Gray County – 5″

Smith County – 4″

Thomas County – 6″

Snowfall reports as of 5:05 p.m.

Ness County – 9.5″

Ford County – 4″

Edwards County – 5″

Ellis County – 6.5″

Finney County – 7″

Rush County – 9″

Snowfall reports as of 4:45 p.m.

Lane County – 10″

Wallace County – 9″

Logan County – 8″

Rawlins County – 8″

Greely County – 6″

Gove County – 7″

Decatur County – 4″

Sherman County – 8″

Graham County – 3″

Sheridan County – 4″

Thomas County – 5″

Pratt County – 2.1″

Cheyenne County – 5″