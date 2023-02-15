WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow and rain fell across Kansas on Wednesday, causing slippery road conditions across the state.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories were posted for much of the day. Here is how much snow has fallen in Kansas.
Snowfall totals as of 9:30 p.m.
- Syracuse – 2.5 inches
- Lakin – 1.5 inches
- Ulysses – 1 inch
- Hugoton – 2 inches
- Dodge City – 1.1 inches
- Garden City – 2 inches
- Sublette – 1.8 inches
- Dighton – 1 inch
- Liberal – 1 inch
- Johnson City – 3 inches
- Scott City – 5 inches
- Guymon, OK — 2.5 inches
- Norton – 2.5 inches
- Atwood – 3 inches
- Leoti – 4.8 inches
- Oakley – 2 inches
- Goodland – 5.7 inches
- Oberlin – 4.5 inches
- Benkelman, NE – 3 inches
- Colby – 5 inches
Snowfall totals as of 12:30 p.m.
- Leoti – 0.1 inch
- Cheyenne Wells, CO – 1 inch
- Goodland – 0.4 inch
- Burlington, CO – 0.2 inch
Want to send KSN your snow photos? Click here!