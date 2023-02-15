WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow and rain fell across Kansas on Wednesday, causing slippery road conditions across the state.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories were posted for much of the day. Here is how much snow has fallen in Kansas.

Snowfall totals as of 9:30 p.m.

Ryleigh from Liberal playing in the snow (Courtesy: Sarah B Ulery)

Syracuse – 2.5 inches

Lakin – 1.5 inches

Ulysses – 1 inch

Hugoton – 2 inches

Dodge City – 1.1 inches

Garden City – 2 inches

Sublette – 1.8 inches

Dighton – 1 inch

Liberal – 1 inch

Johnson City – 3 inches

Scott City – 5 inches

Guymon, OK — 2.5 inches

Norton – 2.5 inches

Atwood – 3 inches

Leoti – 4.8 inches

Oakley – 2 inches

Goodland – 5.7 inches

Oberlin – 4.5 inches

Benkelman, NE – 3 inches

Colby – 5 inches

Snowfall totals as of 12:30 p.m.

Leoti – 0.1 inch

Cheyenne Wells, CO – 1 inch

Goodland – 0.4 inch

Burlington, CO – 0.2 inch

