WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow fell in Kansas Saturday, causing slippery road conditions across the state.

Snowfall totals as of 2:23 p.m. Sunday:

(Courtesy: Darla Personey)

Marion – Marion County – 14.1″ (HIGHEST TOTAL)

Ellinwood – Barton County – 5.2″

Mount Hope – Sedgwick County – 10″

Burns – Marion County – 13″

5 S Hillsboro – Marion County – 13″

Pretty Prairie – Reno County – 11″

Kingman – Kingman County – 10.8″

Lyons – Rice County – 10″

4 N Zenda – Kingman County – 9.1″

7 S Windom – McPherson County – 9″

Sterling – Rice County – 9″

1 NW Rosalia – Butler County – 8.4″

3 E Lindsborg – McPherson County – 8.2″

3 SSW Inman – McPherson County – 7.5″

1 S El Dorado – Butler County – 7.3″

2 S Inman – McPherson County – 7″

Caldwell – Sumner County – 7″

Geneseo – Ellsworth County – 5″

3 SSE Thrall – Greenwood County – 5″

Anthony – Harper County – 4.5″

6 NNW Salina – Saline County – 4.2″

10 NE Winfield – Cowley County – 3″

Ellsworth – Ellsworth County – 3″

5 S Beverly – Lincoln County – 2.7″

1 SSE Howard – Elk County – 2″

Lincoln – Lincoln County – 1.7″

Barnard – Lincoln County – 1.5″

Dexter – Cowley County – 1.2″

Longton – Elk County – 1″

Sedan – Chautauqua County – 0.3″

Augusta – Butler County – 7.5″

7 N Sylvan Grove – Lincoln County – 2″

5 NW Halstead – Harvey County – 10″

Hesston – Harvey County -12.7″

Sterling – Rice County – 10″

5 SW Inman – McPherson County – 8.8″

Strong City – Chase County – 8.5″

Cottonwood Falls – Chase County – 8.5″

3 NW Windom – Rice County – 5″

8 N Brookville – Saline County – 3″

7 WNW Brookville – Ellsworth County – 2.1″

Chatauqua – Chase County – 1.5″

4 NE Winfield – Cowley County – 4.0″

7 NNE Sylvan Grove – Lincoln County – 0.3″

Great Bend – Barton County – 6″

2 NW Gossel – McPherson County – 9.5

Peabody – Marion County – 8″

Eureka – Greenwood County – 4″

Wellington – Sumner County – 5.2″

8 NNW Moonlight – Dickinson County – 5″

Chapman – Dickinson County – 6.5″

Junction City – Geary County – 6.5″

4 SSW Abilene – Dickinson County – 6″

Reading – Lyon County – 6.3″

1 NW Emporia – Lyon County – 7.8″

5 NNW Olpe – Lyon County – 6″

1 S Wilsey – Morris County – 8″

Americus – Lyon County – 9″

2 WNW Junction City – Geary County – 6.6″

Council Grove – Morris County – 10.5″

Neosho Rapids – Lyon County – 6.8″

Dwight – Morris County – 6.8″

3 SSW Hardy – Kay County OK – 0.5″

Beaver – Beaver County OK – 4.5″

2 WSW Beaver – Beaver County OK – 5.8″

Mandy Norwood and her family were able to build a snowman over 5′ tall on Sunday in Salina.

Snowfall totals as of 7:36 a.m. Sunday:

5 NE of El Dorado (Butler Co.) 6.0″

Augusta (Butler Co.) 7.5″

Snowfall totals as of 2:26 a.m. Sunday:

​7 W of Belle Plain (Sumner Co.) 6.0″

Maize (Sedgwick Co.) 8.0″

Hutchinson (Reno Co.) 9.0″

4 NNW of Clearwater (Sedgwick Co.) 7.5″

3 ESE of Hutchinson (Reno Co.) 12.0″

Moundridge (McPherson Co.) 10.0″

Clearwater (Sedgwick Co.) 8.3″

4 SE of Bel Aire (Sedgwick Co.) 8.0″

1 W ICT Airport (Sedgwick Co.) 7.8″

Rose Hill (Butler Co.) 7.5″

Park City (Sedgwick Co.) 8.5″

Arkansas City (Cowley Co.) 3.2″

3 SSW of Maize (Sedgwick Co.) 8.1″

Snowfall totals as of 10:50 p.m. Saturday:

2 SE Downtown Wichita – Sedgwick County – 8”

Snowfall totals as of 10:17 p.m. Saturday:

Derby – Sedgwick County – 6″

Augusta – Butler County- 6.5″

5 NW Halstead – Harvey County – 9.8″

Snowfall totals as of 9:34 p.m. Saturday:

2 SE Salina – Saline County – 5″

3 NNW Wichita Eisenhower – Sedgwick County – 7.8″

Snowfall totals as of 9:26 p.m. Saturday:

Goddard – Sedgwick County – 7″

9 N Saffordville – Chase County – 7″

1 W Herington – Dickinson County – 8″

Chapman – Dickinson County – 6.3″

Snowfall totals as of 8:45 p.m. Saturday:

Hoxie – Sheridan County – 3.5″

1 ENE Grandview Plaza – Geary County – 5.5″

4 SSE Maize – Sedgwick County – 7″

Lindsborg – McPherson County – 7″

1 S Maize – Sedgwick County – 7.5″

2 NNW Assaria – Saline County – 6″

4 NNW Clearwater – Sedgwick County – 7″

Hesston – Harvey County – 11″ ( NEW HIGHEST TOTAL FOR THE DMA)

McPherson – McPherson County – 8″

Belle Plain – Sumner County – 4.3″

Kechi – Sedgwick County – 4.5″

Spivey – Kingman County – 6″

Laverne – Harper County OK – 6″

Snowfall totals as of 7:15 p.m. Saturday:

Augusta – Butler County – 4″

1 NE Park City – Sedgwick County – 6″

Chapman – Dickinson County – 5″

Snowfall totals as of 7 p.m. Saturday:

Protection – Comanche County – 6″

Liberal – Seward County – 4″

Ashland – Clark County – 8″

3 E Dodge City – Ford County – 5.1″

Spearville – Ford County – 5″

3 NE Garfield – Pawnee County – 5.5″

Holcomb – Finney County – 3″

Greensburg – Kiowa County – 8″

Englewood – Clark County – 7″

2 ESE Meade State Park – Meade County – 6″

Byers – Pratt County – 9.5″

Stafford – Stafford County – 8.5″

Coldwater – Comanche County – 8″

Scott City – Scott County – 2″

Saint John – Stafford County – 8″

9 NNW Aetna – Barber County – 9″

5 E Hardesty – Texas County OK – 4.5″

7 E Hardesty – Texas County OK – 4.5″

Leoti – Wichita County – 4.5″

Hill City – Graham County – 0.8″

1 SW Emporia – Lyon County – 3″

Mount Hope – Sedwick County – 5″

Halstead – Harvey County – 9″

4 N Nashville – Kingman County – 8″

7 SSE Paradise – Russell County – 2″

3 NNW Wichita Eisenhower – Sedgwick County – 5″

Salina – Saline County – 3.5″

Kingman – Kingman County – 9″

3 NNW Wichita Eisenhower – Sedgwick County – 5″

3 S Maize – Sedgwick County – 5″

1 S Maize – Sedgwick County – 6″

5 NE Moundridge – McPherson County – 8″

Goddard – Sedgwick County – 5.8″

McPherson – McPherson County – 7″

Wichita Eisenhower – Sedgwick County – 4.5″

2 SE Downtown Wichita – Sedgwick County – 6″

1 S El Dorado – Butler County – 3.1″

7 W Belle Plaine – Sumner County – 4″

2 NW Hutchinson – Reno County – 8.5″

1 NE Newton – Harvey County – 8.5″

Sterling – Rice County – 8″

2 NNW Assaria – Saline County – 4″

Norwich – Kingman County – 6.5″

6 NW Preston – Stafford County – 10.5″ (NEW HIGHEST TOTAL SO FAR)

6 NW Belvidere – Kiowa County – 8″

2 SE Salina – Saline County – 3.8″

Kingman – Kingman County – 9.3″

Snowfall totals as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday:

Buffalo – Harper County OK – 6.0″

Elmwood – Beaver County OK – 5.0″

4 N Hutchinson – Reno County – 6.0″

Minneola – Clark County – 6.0″

7 S Bucklin – Clark County – 6.0″

Pratt – Pratt County – 5.0″

Lewis – Edwards County – 5.0″

Macksville – Stafford County – 6.0″

4 ESE Windhorst – Ford County – 6.0″

Offerle – Edwards County – 5.0″

Garden City – Finney County – 3.0″

Snowfall totals as of 4:09 p.m. Saturday:

9 N Saffordville – Chase County – 3.5″

6 WNW Whitewater – Harvey County – 3.0″

Lindsborg – McPherson County – 5.0″

8 W Cheney – Kingman County – 7.0″

Marion – Marion County – 7.0″

3 NNW Gate – Beaver County OK – 8″ (highest report so far today across our viewing area)

9 SE Slapout – Beaver County OK – 4.5″

Chapman – Dickinson County – 4.0″

Hesston – Harvey County – 7.0″

Snowfall totals as of 3 p.m. Saturday:

3 SW Norcatur – Decatur County – 1.5″

5 SW McCook – Red Willow County NE – 3.3″

3 SW Norcatur – Decatur County – 2″

Snowfall totals as of 2:51 p.m. Saturday:

12 NNW Max – Dundy County NE – 5.0″

Benkelman – Dundy County NE – 4.5″

Atwood – Rawlins County – 2.3″

7 SSW McCook – Red Willow County NE – 4.0″

5 E Bryans Corner – Beaver County OK – 4.9″

4 NW Hardesty – Texas County OK – 3.5″

4 NE Elmwood – Beaver County OK – 3.5″

2 W Turpin – Beaver County OK – 2.0″

5 NW Booker – Beaver County OK – 2.0″

2 W Adams – Texas County OK – 3.0″

3 SW Plevna – Reno County – 6.0″

McPherson – McPherson County – 4.1″

3 NW Wichita – Sedgwick County – 2.5″

Haven – Reno County – 3.0″

Hutchinson – Reno County – 6.0″

Kingman – Kingman County – 3.5″

Goddard – Sedgwick County – 4.0″

McPherson – McPherson County – 6.0″

Snowfall totals as of 11:52 a.m. Saturday:

2 WNW of downtown Wichita (Sedgwick Co.) 1.0″

ICT airport (Sedgwick Co.) 0.8″

Hutchinson (Reno Co.) 4.0″

Snowfall totals as of 11:37 a.m. Saturday:

Hutchinson (Reno Co.) 2.0″

2 NNW of Herndon (Rawlins Co.) 1.7″

6 NNW of Parks, NE (Dundy Co., NE) 2.8″

2 NNW of Traer (Decatur Co.) 2.1″

McCook, NE (Red Willow Co., NE) 3.0″

4 NNW of Clearwater (Sedgwick Co.) 1.0″

Snowfall totals as of 10 a.m. Saturday:

Snow in Nickerson (Courtesy Bryan Montoya)

9 SSE of Sharon Springs (Wallace Co.) 0.7″

7 ENE of Angelus (Sheridan Co.) 1.5″

3 SSE of Quinter (Gove Co.) 2.0″

1 W of Dresden (Decatur Co.) 4.5″

McPherson (McPherson Co.) 0.7″

Kingman (Kingman Co.) 1.3″ (in 2 hours)

6 WSW Glendale (Ellsworth Co.) 1.0″ Roads snow-covered

Guymon, OK (Texas Co., OK) 2.0″

Beaver, OK (Beaver Co., OK) 1.8″

Culbertson (Hitchcock Co., NE) 2.0″

1 NE of Goodland (Sherman Co.) 1.1″

3 NNW of Ruleton (Sherman Co.) 1.0″

Wallace (Wallace Co.) 0.9″

Mcdonald (Rawlins Co.) 3.2″

3 SSW of Colby (Thomas Co.) 2.5″

3 N of Russell Springs (Logan Co.) 1.5″

Grainfield (Gove Co.) 1.5″

1 SSW of Norton (Norton Co.) 0.2″

Oakley (Logan Co.) 2.0″

Salina at the 2A State Championship game. Courtesy: Dalton McDowell

Storm reports from Friday:

6:01 p.m.

Saint Francis – Cheyenne County – 2″

4:50 p.m.

Benkelman – Dundy County NE – 3.5″

2:46 p.m.

Sharon Springs – Wallace County – 0.3″

Oakley – Logan County – 1″

2:22 p.m.

Haigler – Dundy County NE – 1.4″

1 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – 1.1″

Goodland – Sherman County – 1.6″

Oberlin – Decatur County – 1.5″

