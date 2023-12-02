WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Parts of northwestern Kansas are seeing snowfall on Saturday.
KSN meteorologist Lucy Doll is tracking snowfall totals in Kansas.
Here’s how much snow has fallen in Kansas.
Snowfall totals as of 2:50 p.m. Saturday:
- 5 N Oberlin – Decatur County – 2″
- Oakley – Logan County – 0.8″
- 7 SSE New Almelo – Graham County – 3″
- 7 ENE Angelus – Sheridan County – 4.5″
- Hoxie – Sheridan County – 2″
- 7 SSE Almelo – Graham County – 3.7″
