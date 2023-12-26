WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Our KSN Storm Track 3 weather team has been tracking our latest snowy system that is spinning snow showers around the state. Some areas have even seen blizzard warnings with this system, causing road closures.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Storm Track 3 snowfall reports:

6:10 p.m.

  • 6 NE Wheeler – Cheyenne County – 4 inches
  • 2 NNW Herndon – Rawlins County – 5.5 inches
  • 5 NNW McCook – Red Willow County, NE – 2.5 inches

10:53 a.m.

  • 4 E Kechi – Sedgwick County – 0.5 inch
  • 6 NNW Salina – Saline County – 1 inch
  • 1 ENE Little River – Rice County – 1 inch
  • Sylvia – Reno County – 1.5 inches
  • 3 NW Mt Vernon – Reno County – 1 inch
  • 5 NNW Sylvan Grove – Lincoln County – 2 inches
  • 3 ENE Great Bend – Barton County – 2 inches
  • Cassoday – Butler County – 0.5 inch
  • 8 NNW Stratton – Hitchcock County (Nebraska) – 4.5 inches
  • 6 WSW Glendale – Ellsworth County – 2 inches

10:28 a.m.

  • 7 ENE Angelus – Sheridan County – 2 inches
  • 5 NW Bird City – Cheyenne County – 5 inches
  • 6 NNW Parks – Dundy County (Nebraska) – 2 inches
  • 5 NW Max – Dundy County (Nebraska) – 1 inch
  • Mount Hope – Sedgwick County – 0.5 inch
  • Sterling – Rice County – 0.5 inch
  • 2 NW Goessel – McPherson county – 0.8 inch
  • McPherson – McPherson county – 0.8 inch
  • 3 E Lindsborg – McPherson County – 1 inch
  • Hillsboro – Marion County – 0.8 inch
  • Hesston – Harvey County – 0.6 inch
  • Cottonwood Falls – Chase County – 0.5 inch
  • Ellinwood – Barton County – 1.5 inch

8:52 a.m.

  • 3 NNW Ruleton – Sherman County – 1 inch

8:19 a.m.

  • Atwood – Rawlins County – 2 inches
  • Mcdonald – Rawlins County – 3.5 inches

6:42 a.m.

  • Oakley – Logan County – 1.5 inches
  • 1 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – 2.3 inches

