WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Our KSN Storm Track 3 weather team has been tracking our latest snowy system that is spinning snow showers around the state. Some areas have even seen blizzard warnings with this system, causing road closures.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Storm Track 3 snowfall reports:
6:10 p.m.
- 6 NE Wheeler – Cheyenne County – 4 inches
- 2 NNW Herndon – Rawlins County – 5.5 inches
- 5 NNW McCook – Red Willow County, NE – 2.5 inches
10:53 a.m.
- 4 E Kechi – Sedgwick County – 0.5 inch
- 6 NNW Salina – Saline County – 1 inch
- 1 ENE Little River – Rice County – 1 inch
- Sylvia – Reno County – 1.5 inches
- 3 NW Mt Vernon – Reno County – 1 inch
- 5 NNW Sylvan Grove – Lincoln County – 2 inches
- 3 ENE Great Bend – Barton County – 2 inches
- Cassoday – Butler County – 0.5 inch
- 8 NNW Stratton – Hitchcock County (Nebraska) – 4.5 inches
- 6 WSW Glendale – Ellsworth County – 2 inches
10:28 a.m.
- 7 ENE Angelus – Sheridan County – 2 inches
- 5 NW Bird City – Cheyenne County – 5 inches
- 6 NNW Parks – Dundy County (Nebraska) – 2 inches
- 5 NW Max – Dundy County (Nebraska) – 1 inch
- Mount Hope – Sedgwick County – 0.5 inch
- Sterling – Rice County – 0.5 inch
- 2 NW Goessel – McPherson county – 0.8 inch
- McPherson – McPherson county – 0.8 inch
- 3 E Lindsborg – McPherson County – 1 inch
- Hillsboro – Marion County – 0.8 inch
- Hesston – Harvey County – 0.6 inch
- Cottonwood Falls – Chase County – 0.5 inch
- Ellinwood – Barton County – 1.5 inch
8:52 a.m.
- 3 NNW Ruleton – Sherman County – 1 inch
8:19 a.m.
- Atwood – Rawlins County – 2 inches
- Mcdonald – Rawlins County – 3.5 inches
6:42 a.m.
- Oakley – Logan County – 1.5 inches
- 1 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – 2.3 inches
