WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Winter weather is making its way across Kansas.

Our KSN Storm Track 3 weather team has been tracking the snow, which started on Thursday night and is expected throughout the day on Friday.

Storm Track 3 snowfall reports:

  • 1 N Leoti – Wichita County – 4 inches
  • 13 N Edson – Sherman County – 2 inches
  • 1 E Scott City – Scott County – 3.5 inches
  • 1 W Sayer – Pratt County – 3 inches
  • 3 NW Ft. Dodge – Ford County – 2.7 inches
  • 1 ENE Goddard – Sedgwick County – 2.3 inches
  • Anthony – Harper County – 1.6 inches
  • 3 SW Sylvia – Reno County – 1.5 inches 
  • 1 WSW Bel Aire – Sedgwick County – 1.2 inches
  • 5 NW Halstead – Harvey County – 1.1 inches
  • 3 ENE Great Bend – Barton County – 1 inch
  • 3 W Zenda – Kingman County – 3 inches
  • 4 NNW Wellington – Sumner County – 1.5 inches

