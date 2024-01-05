WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Winter weather is making its way across Kansas.
Our KSN Storm Track 3 weather team has been tracking the snow, which started on Thursday night and is expected throughout the day on Friday.
Storm Track 3 snowfall reports:
- 1 N Leoti – Wichita County – 4 inches
- 13 N Edson – Sherman County – 2 inches
- 1 E Scott City – Scott County – 3.5 inches
- 1 W Sayer – Pratt County – 3 inches
- 3 NW Ft. Dodge – Ford County – 2.7 inches
- 1 ENE Goddard – Sedgwick County – 2.3 inches
- Anthony – Harper County – 1.6 inches
- 3 SW Sylvia – Reno County – 1.5 inches
- 1 WSW Bel Aire – Sedgwick County – 1.2 inches
- 5 NW Halstead – Harvey County – 1.1 inches
- 3 ENE Great Bend – Barton County – 1 inch
- 3 W Zenda – Kingman County – 3 inches
- 4 NNW Wellington – Sumner County – 1.5 inches
TRACKING WINTER WEATHER
- Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
- Wichita Metro
- South-Central Kansas
- Kansas
- Regional
- North-Central Kansas
- Southwest Kansas
- Northwest Kansas
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
- SkyView Downtown Wichita
- SkyView WSU Campus
- Skyview Northeast Wichita
- SkyView Garden City
- SkyView Hays
- SkyView Hutchinson
- SkyView Great Bend
- SkyView Colby
- SkyView Pratt
