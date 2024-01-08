WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A winter blizzard is hitting areas of western and northern Kansas.

Our KSN Storm Track 3 weather team has been tracking the snow, which started early Monday and is expected to continue into Tuesday.

WaKeeney (Courtesy Dianne Schwertfeger)

Storm Track 3 Monday snowfall reports:

10:20 a.m.

  • 12 S Campus – Gove County – 9 inches
  • 3 ENE Saffordville – Chase County – 2 inches

9:00 a.m.

  • 1 NE of Goodland, Sherman County – Blizzard, ¼ mile visibility
  • 10 S of Hill City, Graham County – 3.3 inches
  • Atwood, Rawlins County – 2 inches”

8:30 a.m.

  • 7 SSE of New Almelo, Graham County – 3.5 inches

8:00 a.m.

  • 8 W Saint Peter – Sheridan County – 4 inches
  • Quinter – Gove County – 3 inches

6:55 a.m.

  • Leoti, Wichita County – 5 inches

