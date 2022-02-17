WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area. The snow is still coming down and the totals will change, so check back for updates.
Thursday, 9:55 a.m.
Haysville — 3 inches
Arkansas City — 3 inches
Lawrence — 7 inches
Thursday, 9:05 a.m.
Two miles east of Bentley — 2″
Three miles southwest of Winfield — 2.5 inches
One mile south of El Dorado — 2.2 inches
Thursday, 8:05 a.m.
Saint Francis — 1 inch
Goodland — .03 inches
Zenda — 2.1 inches
Rosalia — 3.3 inches
TRACKING THE WINTER STORM
- Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
- Wichita Metro
- South-Central Kansas
- Kansas
- Regional
- North-Central Kansas
- Southwest Kansas
- Northwest Kansas
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
LIVE ONLINE STREAMING (When we are on TV, we’re online and on the KSN News app too)
- SkyView Downtown Wichita
- SkyView WSU Campus
- SkyView Dodge City
- SkyView Garden City
- SkyView Hays
- SkyView Hutchinson
- SkyView Great Bend
- SkyView Colby
- SkyView Pratt
SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS (Permission given for use on KSN with this link)
FREE APPS
KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP