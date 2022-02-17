WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area. The snow is still coming down and the totals will change, so check back for updates.

A letter carrier delivers mail near downtown Wichita, Feb. 17, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Thursday, 9:55 a.m.

Haysville — 3 inches

Arkansas City — 3 inches

Lawrence — 7 inches

Thursday, 9:05 a.m.

Two miles east of Bentley — 2″

Three miles southwest of Winfield — 2.5 inches

One mile south of El Dorado — 2.2 inches

Thursday, 8:05 a.m.

Saint Francis — 1 inch

Goodland — .03 inches

Zenda — 2.1 inches

Rosalia — 3.3 inches

