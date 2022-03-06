WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
Sunday, 8:36 p.m.
Lindsborg – 6 inches
Sterling – 4 inches
Ellsworth – 2 inches
Abilene – 4 inches
Sunday, 5:39 p.m.
Chapman – 4 inches
Great Bend – 0.5 inches
Sunday, 5:25 p.m.
Abilene – 3.5 inches
Junction City – 2.3 inches
Lyons – 6.3 inches
Salina – 4 inches
Sunday, 5:07 p.m.
Enterprise – 3 inches
Grandview Plaza – 1 inch
Little River – 4 inches
Milford – 2 inches
Salina – 2 inches
Sterling – 3 inches