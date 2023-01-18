WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking snow, sleet and rain totals around the KSN viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
Wednesday, 9:15 a.m.
- 3 miles south of Max, Dundy County, Nebraska – 3 inches of snow
- 2 miles north-northwest of Blakeman, Rawlins County – 3 inches of snow
- 1 mile east of Saint Francis, Cheyenne County – 3.5 inches of snow
- Steady freezing rain in the Phillipsburg area
- Rooks County – Highway 18 west of Plainville is getting slick, with a quarter of an inch of sleet on the ground and light rain falling
Wednesday, 8:10 a.m.
- Atwood, Rawlins County – 3 inches of snow
- Wilsonville, Furnas County, Nebraska – 4 inches of snow
Wednesday, 4:15 a.m.
- Oberlin, Decatur County – 3 inches of snow
- McCook, Red Willow County, Nebraska – 4 inches of snow
- Norton, Norton County – 1 inch of snow