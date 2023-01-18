WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking snow, sleet and rain totals around the KSN viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.

Wednesday, 9:15 a.m.

  • 3 miles south of Max, Dundy County, Nebraska – 3 inches of snow
  • 2 miles north-northwest of Blakeman, Rawlins County – 3 inches of snow
  • 1 mile east of Saint Francis, Cheyenne County – 3.5 inches of snow
  • Steady freezing rain in the Phillipsburg area
  • Rooks County – Highway 18 west of Plainville is getting slick, with a quarter of an inch of sleet on the ground and light rain falling

Wednesday, 8:10 a.m.

  • Atwood, Rawlins County – 3 inches of snow
  • Wilsonville, Furnas County, Nebraska – 4 inches of snow

Wednesday, 4:15 a.m.

  • Oberlin, Decatur County – 3 inches of snow
  • McCook, Red Willow County, Nebraska – 4 inches of snow
  • Norton, Norton County – 1 inch of snow