WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are some ways you can help the Andover tornado victims.

UNITED WAY OF THE PLAINS

A disaster relief fund has been set up with the United Way of the Plains.

If you, or someone you know, was directly impacted by the tornados on Friday, April 29, and needs assistance for shelter, basic needs or clean up, contact United Way 211.

United Way has also set up a fund to assist with long-term recovery efforts after natural disasters.

“teamwork” (one word, no spaces) to 41444 to give on the go from your phone. Mail a check, payable to United Way of the Plains with “Disaster Relief Fund” in the memo, to 245 N. Water St., Wichita, KS 67202.

a check, payable to United Way of the Plains with “Disaster Relief Fund” in the memo, to 245 N. Water St., Wichita, KS 67202. Corporate donations can be arranged with Anne Chandler, Vice President of Philanthropy. Contact her at achandler@unitedwayplains.org or (316) 267-1321 ext. 4213.

CONVOY OF HOPE

Convoy of Hope will be setting up two locations to help residents. They will be distributing tarps, totes, trash bags, water and Gatorade.

Generations Church is located at 475 Green Valley Drive.

Andover Baptist Church is located at 1043 S. Andover Road. This location will be open all night and Sunday.