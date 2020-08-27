How to help the victims of Hurricane Laura

by: KSN News

Following Hurricane Laura’s history-making landfall, organizations across the country are teaming up to help victims in the storm’s path.

Here’s how you can contribute to relief efforts:

Give to the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is in need of both virtual and in-person volunteers to provide assistance to residents of hard-hit areas. Shelter and health services staff, including registered nurses and mental health professionals, are essential to providing support to displaced people–especially during the pandemic. Anyone interested in making a financial donation may do so through the Red Cross website. You can also text “LAURAMARCO” to 90999 to make a $10 donation to help people affected by Hurricane Laura.

Donate to Feeding America food bank

Food banks in Feeding America’s network provided more than 100 million pounds of food, water, and supplies to devastated communities, according to their website. The best way to make an impact during a disaster is with a monetary donation, Feeding America says.

Donate supplies to The Salvation Army or a local relief effort

The Salvation Army has activated its Emergency Disaster Services to assist survivors, first responders, and evacuees.

To make a financial gift to support ongoing disaster relief efforts, you can donate through two options:

