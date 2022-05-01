ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Andover announced they will be ready for volunteers later this week.

Officials are currently working with survivors to assess their needs, they are not ready for volunteers quite yet.

To sign up to volunteer, you can go to the United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

The City of Andover is hoping to start volunteer work at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, to avoid more upcoming severe weather.

“It is our hope to start volunteers at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3 to avoid upcoming severe weather,” said

City Administrator Jennifer McCausland. “We are so incredibly grateful for our community during this

difficult time and have appreciated your patience as we have continued to assess how you can best

assist.”

Volunteers can also wait to show up on Tuesday, May 3, to register and sign documents.

You can also help by making a cash donation to the United Way of the Plains tornado relief efforts. You can do so by clicking here, texting “teamwork” to 41444 to give on the go from your phone, or mailing a check, payable to United Way of the Plains with “Disaster Relief Fund” in the memo, to 245 N. Water St., Wichita, KS 67202. Corporate donations can be arranged with Anne Chandler, Vice President of Philanthropy. Contact her at achandler@unitedwayplains.org or (316) 267-1321 ext. 4213.

Like the City of Andover Facebook page for the latest updates.