WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We are in that cold time of year when ice starts to form on area ponds, lakes and rivers.

First responders warn people that it takes many days of below-freezing temperatures before ice is thick enough to walk on – around four inches thick.

“I don’t think the kids are educated well enough to know the risks that are associated with that, especially here in Kansas where we don’t experience ice very often,” Lieutenant Chris Wirths, Wichita Fire Department, said.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says it usually takes several days of calm weather with single-digit temperatures to make “safe” ice. And, even if it is thick enough near land, it may be too thin farther out in the water.

“About this time every year, when the ice starts forming on the ponds, we do have a period of time where we have animals and children playing on the ice that poses a very real threat,” Wirths said.

He said pet owners will often go out on the ice to save a pet that has fallen through.

“If that ice wasn’t thick enough to support the weight of a dog, it’s not going to support the weight of a person,” Wirths said. “We’ve had adults go after dogs, and they didn’t make it.”

He said it is better to call 911 and ask for firefighters to rescue the animal.

If you are going to walk or skate on ice, have other people nearby so that someone can call for help if you fall through.

“If they’re by themselves, it could be a while before anybody even calls us to come help,” Wirths said.

Wirths said to hold onto the ice to increase the chance of survival.

“If you can’t self-rescue, you can at least cling onto that ice shelf with your arms, and sometimes just that wet on that ice will help you stick there,” Wirths said.

It gives you more time for someone to find you and attempt a rescue.

The National Weather Service says you should not go out on the ice if you see any of the following conditions:

Cracks, holes or breaks in the ice

Flowing water around the edges, just below the surface, or over the top of the ice

Ice that appears to have thawed and refrozen

“I would say just really, really keep an eye on your children, especially if you live around an open body of water or if your kids walk to and from school,” Wirths said. “Just watch your children and also explain the dangers of ice to them.”