WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – That arctic air can cause pipes in your home to freeze. To protect your pipes, it’s all about prevention.

First, you’re going to want to keep your indoor faucet on at a drip. That small stream of water running through the pipes will help prevent it from freezing. Try to use a faucet that is farthest from your main valve.

Open the cabinets under your sinks and faucets to get warm air flowing. If your pipes are over a crawl space or in a mobile home, the more exposure to cold air, the more likely they are to freeze.

Make sure any outdoor faucets, sprinklers, and/or irrigation systems are closed off and drained. Detach any hoses if you do not have an adapter to prevent freezing.

If you do have frozen pipes, you’re likely going to have to call a professional.

“If you have a freeze-up, get to it quick. You won’t be able to run water anymore, but you need to apply heat as quick as you can. Increase your furnace, which is the only thing you can do,” said Chris Brown, owner of Brown’s Plumbing Services.

Remember to shut off your water immediately. If you do not know where your main water valve is, now is a good time to find out.

Brown says that space heaters, if used properly, can also warm up the area near frozen pipes, but those should not be left unattended. Be careful when turning your water back on.

If your pipes burst as a result, shut off your water and call a plumber immediately.

