WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With several rounds of winter weather heading for Kansas, AAA is urging Kansans to prepare.

Prepare vehicles:

  • Make certain your tires have good tread for adequate traction and are properly inflated
  • Have the battery checked by a professional to ensure it is strong enough to face cold weather
  • Keep your gas tank at least half-full to avoid gas line freeze-up
  • Ensure that windshield wiper blades are in good condition and the wiper fluid reservoir is full
  • Make sure all lights (headlights, tail and brake lights, turn signals) are working properly so you can see and be seen in bad weather

AAA Kansas anticipates an increase in emergency roadside service calls as snow sweeps through and road conditions deteriorate.

“Ice and snow can cause significant safety problems by reducing visibility and making it difficult to maneuver or stop,” Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman, said. “It’s important for drivers to be cautious and take it slow if they have to get out on the roads.”

AAA urges that all cars have kits just in case you get stalled.

Vehicle emergency kits:

  • Bag of abrasive materials such as sand, salt or cat litter for gaining traction in snow/ice
  • Snow shovel
  • Flashlight
  • Winter coat, hat and gloves or mittens
  • Ice scraper and snow brush
  • Jumper cables
  • Blanket or sleeping bag
  • Warning flare or triangles
  • Cellular phone and emergency charger
  • Food and water
  • First aid kit

Before you head out, you can get the latest road conditions from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website by clicking here.

If you need roadside assistance, call 800-AAA-HELP.

