WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With several rounds of winter weather heading for Kansas, AAA is urging Kansans to prepare.

Prepare vehicles:

Make certain your tires have good tread for adequate traction and are properly inflated

Have the battery checked by a professional to ensure it is strong enough to face cold weather

Keep your gas tank at least half-full to avoid gas line freeze-up

Ensure that windshield wiper blades are in good condition and the wiper fluid reservoir is full

Make sure all lights (headlights, tail and brake lights, turn signals) are working properly so you can see and be seen in bad weather

AAA Kansas anticipates an increase in emergency roadside service calls as snow sweeps through and road conditions deteriorate.

“Ice and snow can cause significant safety problems by reducing visibility and making it difficult to maneuver or stop,” Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman, said. “It’s important for drivers to be cautious and take it slow if they have to get out on the roads.”

AAA urges that all cars have kits just in case you get stalled.

Vehicle emergency kits:

Bag of abrasive materials such as sand, salt or cat litter for gaining traction in snow/ice

Snow shovel

Flashlight

Winter coat, hat and gloves or mittens

Ice scraper and snow brush

Jumper cables

Blanket or sleeping bag

Warning flare or triangles

Cellular phone and emergency charger

Food and water

First aid kit

Before you head out, you can get the latest road conditions from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website by clicking here.

If you need roadside assistance, call 800-AAA-HELP.

Also, download the latest apps to keep up with news and the latest weather from KSN News.