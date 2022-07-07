WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As Kansans get used to the summer heat, it can be easy to forget our heat safety tips along the way. The American Red Cross, American Heart Association, and TFI Family Services have each provided a list of heat safety tips to ensure everyone is prepared to take on the heat and knows what to do if someone falls ill.
Prepare so you can protect
According to the American Red Cross, an extreme heat event is a series of hot days, much hotter than average for a particular time and place. Extreme heat is deadly and kills more people than any other weather event.
Below is a checklist of what you should do before you face the heat, while you are in the heat, if someone falls ill due to heat, and what to do after you’ve been in the heat.
Protect your heart in the heat
The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, believes that it’s important not to confuse heatstroke with stroke, because although both should be treated immediately, the treatments are quite different.
Protect children from heatstroke
According to TFI Family Services, a nonprofit organization that provides foster care services and care for children and their families in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas, heatstroke is the number one vehicle-related killer of children in the U.S. outside of vehicle crashes. In 2021, at least 23 children died as a result of being left in a hot car, and over 900 since 1998 because they were left or trapped.
Data shows that there was an all-time high of 54 preventable deaths of children in vehicles in 2018 and 53 in 2019. That number plummeted to just 25 in 2020 and 21 in 2021.
Heatstroke, also known as hyperthermia, occurs when the body can’t cool itself quickly enough and the body temperature rises to dangerous levels. Children are more vulnerable to heatstroke because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults.
“A car can heat up 19 degrees in 10 minutes. And cracking a window doesn’t help,” TFI Senior Vice President Rachelle Roosevelt said. “Heatstroke can happen anytime, anywhere. We don’t want to see this happen to any family. That’s why TFI is asking everyone to help protect kids from this very preventable tragedy by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute.”
TFI tips:
- Never leave a child alone in a car, not even for a minute
- Keep your car locked at all times so that children can’t get in on their own
- Create reminders: Keep a stuffed animal or memento in your child’s car seat when it is empty and move to the front seat as a visual reminder. Another option would be placing your phone, purse, backpack, and/or briefcase in the back seat when traveling with your child.
- Take action: If you see a child alone in a car, call 911. Not only could you save the child’s life, but you can also help ensure that it doesn’t happen again.