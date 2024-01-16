WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A plumbing technician in Wichita said since the temperatures dropped last Friday, they’ve been receiving up to 400 calls per day for frozen or busted pipes. He shared the multiple tricks they use to get water flowing through pipes again.

The technician stopped by a home where a couple was experiencing a toilet that would not flush. The major problem is when a pipe is openly exposed to freezing temperatures. The pipe will clog, and no water can flow. If left unattended, this can lead to a burst in the pipe, which can cause water damage.

The technician said he used a heat gun to melt the ice in the pipe, taking about two hours.

“Because it was exposed to the elements in the garage. Because it was exposed to the elements, it froze. They were unable to flush their toilet, but after a couple of hours with a heat gun and some persistence, we got some flow back to the toilet, and they were able to flush it again,” said Benjamin Franklin Plumbing Adviser Christopher Wood.

He then wraps the pipe in a material similar to a pool noodle, which helps insulate it against future freezing.

Wood recommends opening cupboards to expose pipes to heat within the home. Also, he said to cover vents in your crawlspace to keep wind from coming in.