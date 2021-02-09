Humankind Ministries extends hours for homeless shelters as extreme cold sticks around

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People needing a warm place to go have more options in Wichita.

Humankind Ministries can house more than 100 people at its three shelters. This week, the non-profit is extending the hours at its emergency winter shelter because of the cold.

“So typically this is a nightly check-in where they check-in at 6 o’clock and they leave at 7 a.m. We will be expanding our hours until 10 a.m., and then, they can come back as early as 2 p.m. in the afternoon,” said Christen Sampamurthy, Humankind Ministries director of programs.

Humankind’s weekend shelter is open 24 hours The program director said if the need is great, they can open a fourth shelter.