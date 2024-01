WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says Interstate 70 between Russell and WaKeeney has been closed until further notice.

Trooper Tod with the KHP said troopers are working a semi crash at the Walker overpass.

KanDrive shows the roads are partially covered with snow along I-70.

To view this incident on KanDrive, click here.

KSN will continue to monitor the road closure and will update this story as more information is made available.