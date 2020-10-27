Ice causing problems in parts of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Freezing rain and sleet have been falling for several hours across portions of southern Kansas. It is leading to a buildup of ice.
Just before noon, KSN learned that the entire Arkansas City area lost power for awhile. Also, Cowley County Emergency Management said it is closing Island Park due to falling tree limbs from ice.
An ice storm warning has been issued for Cowley, Elk and Chautauqua counties until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Ice reports as of noon Tuesday:
- Arkansas City – .20″ of ice
- Howard – .15″ of ice
- Near Oxford – .13″ of ice
- Eureka – .15″ of ice
- Cedar Vale – power outages due to light icing, amount unknown
In downtown Wichita, cars and sidewalks are coated with ice. You are asked to take care when driving or walking on slick surfaces.
