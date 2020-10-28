Icy weather causes massive power outages in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Oklahoma are without electricity because of an early-season ice storm.

An ice storm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for parts of the state, including Oklahoma City.

The National Weather Service said some areas near and southwest of Oklahoma City could see up to a half-inch of ice, causing widespread tree damage and power outages.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain were also reported Tuesday in parts of the Texas Panhandle.

A winter weather advisory also was in effect for parts of Kansas, where a Monday night fatal crash was blamed on the snowy, icy conditions.

