WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is so hot out that one Wichita man decided to cook cornbread outside.

With a high of 108 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, John Veesart headed outside with a cardboard box, some aluminum foil and a boxed cornbread mix poured into a vintage Griswold cast iron Aebleskiver skillet.

“I enjoy cooking with cast iron, and everyone knows how hot black objects get in the summer,” said Veesart.

Veesart shared a photo that showed his thermometer reaching 180 degrees.

Veesart says the cornbread did cook all the way through.

“They did cook all the way through with a slight crust, but they did not brown, as you can see. It made me think of when you pour a cornbread mix on top of a pot of chili and let it cook,” said Veesart.

And if you are wondering if Veesart ate one …

“Yes, I did eat one,” said Veesart. “Just to check the texture and taste.”