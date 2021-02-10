It’s so cold in Kansas, a hawk froze and had to be rescued

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas State University veterinarian says the current frigid temperatures mean it's time to consider bringing some pets, especially dogs and cats, inside.

"Pets that are not acclimated to the colder weather and those that are very young or old should be brought in during the colder temperatures," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Even dogs with heavy coats may need to come inside during periods of frigid temperatures. Nelson recommends keeping dogs with heavy coats in a slightly cooler room or the garage to prevent them from getting too warm and uncomfortable. Short trips inside the house before a long period of cold can give pets a chance to become accustomed to the atmosphere indoors.

Some pets may get nervous and panic while inside. Keeping them in a carrier or crate may help to ease the transition, Nelson said. If their nervousness is severe, talk with your veterinarian about calming medication.

Make sure pets know their food and water locations, too, when you move them inside. If your pet is not housebroken, Nelson recommends keeping them on floors that are easily cleaned.

Once inside, pets can be exposed to an environment that contains different hazards than those found outdoors.

"Lilies, dieffenbachia and philodendron are just a few of the indoor plants that can be toxic to pets," Nelson said. "Take inventory of what plants you have and find out if they are poisonous before bringing pets inside."

Some common items found in the home can be harmful to our furry friends.

"Some human foods, such as chocolate, raisins and onions, can be dangerous to pets," Nelson said. "Pets also may chew on electrical cords. In addition, candles and potpourri can be hazardous, so keep pets supervised while in the house and take appropriate precautions."

When given the proper care, pets can be comfortable outside during cold weather, Nelson said.

"An outside pet shelter should not be too big in order to prevent the loss of insulation and heat," she said. "The door should face the south or west to reduce wind gusts. Use clean straw or hay for bedding as blankets tend to get trampled easily and then lose their insulating effect. If your pet will allow it, hang a blanket over the door or use a pet flap to keep out the wind."

For cats, consider a cozy box in a sheltered area, Nelson said. Straw bedding works great for them as well.