Johnson County tornado an EF-0, National Weather Service says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A brief tornado that formed in southern Johnson County on March 15 has been categorized as an EF-0, according to the National Weather Service of Kansas City.

Though small, the twister was still enough to shred trees and rip roofs along its path. At least 20 homes had immediate, visible damage after the system blew through the Rio Lobo Ranch neighborhood near West 193rd Terrace and Antioch Street in Aubry, Kan.

The NWS reported a max wind speed of 85 mph. The tornado had a width of 100 yards.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies reported seeing the funnel cloud near West 199th Street and Switzer Road. The warning, which triggered tornado sirens, were helpful to residents nearby