WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News viewers have been capturing some pretty amazing photos of a phenomenon known as a sundog, mock suns or parhelia, across Kansas Friday.

Sundogs appear when the sun is rising or setting and is closer to the horizon.

Sundogs appear when sunlight passes through a thin veil of ice crystal clouds (usually cirrus or cirrostratus), and the ice acts as a prism, refracting the light.”

According to the National Weather Service, the colorful spots vary from sundog to sundog.

“They are located approximately 22 degrees either left, right, or both, from the sun, depending on where the ice crystals are present. The colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog,” the NWS said.