KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers who just spent time and money washing cars over the weekend may feel like they wasted the effort.

For anyone who walked outside to a splotchy car, this is what happened.

WDAF-TV Meteorologist Joe Lauria said the storm system that moved into the Kansas City area Sunday night caused significant dust storms in western Texas.

I sent this out yesterday before the rain arrived. Certainly not the 1st time this has happened but if your wondering why your car that was outside looks like this (my car)…at least maybe you knew it was coming. JL #mowx #kswx #fox4kc https://t.co/iX45ffxeom pic.twitter.com/PWdhR7rPNd — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) February 27, 2023

The storm created a vacuum and carried all of that dust hundreds of miles northeast into the Kansas City metro.

The dust mixed with the rain enough to turn it into mud. The “mud rain” then stuck to vehicles, but it did not rain enough to wash off the mud rain.