WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County firefighters are dealing with a grass fire northwest of El Dorado. Because of the wind and how fast it is pushing the fire, Butler County Emergency Management is asking some people to evacuate. Also, the Kansas Department of Transportation has closed the turnpike in the area.

The fire started near Northwest 10th and Kansas Highway 196.

Butler County Emergency Management is asking people who live west of Haverhill Road and north of Central (Kansas Highway 254) to evacuate to safety.

Officials say there is a lot of smoke in the area, and they advise people to drive carefully.

KDOT said Interstate 35, the Kansas Turnpike, is closed in both directions because of the smoke hazard. The closure is the five-mile stretch between El Dorado’s Exit 71 and Exit 76.

KSN News is trying to confirm reports that some other counties are also dealing with grass fires. We will update this story as the information comes in.

Earlier on Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a “declaration of disaster emergency” due to the potential for wildfires across the state. The strong wind and dry conditions are a dangerous combination.

“Weather conditions are such that a high risk exists for wildland fires,” Governor Kelly said. “I urge all Kansans to be alert and use extreme caution when using their outdoor grills and other open fires. It’s better to avoid these things, if possible. A single spark is enough to touch off a fire that could have devastating consequences.”